SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zensights®
is pleased to announce that Barry Brandstetter has joined the
organization as Principal. In his role, Mr. Brandstetter will work
closely with Zensights pharmaceutical company clients to identify,
contract with, and develop durable and healthy partnerships with
commercial and clinical services providers. His focus will include: 1)
optimal vendor selection to ensure mutually beneficial client-vendor
engagements; 2) wise budgetary spending to optimize clients’ financial
resources; 3) carefully crafted contracts to safeguard clients’
organizations; and 4) ongoing consulting with, and mentoring, of clients
to build productive client-vendor relationships and positive business
results.
Mr. Brandstetter is an experienced commercial leader and proven business
builder who brings over 30 years of pharmaceutical manufacturer and
service provider know-how to Zensights’ clients. He has built a broad
base of knowledge and experience in pharmaceutical organizations, as
well as in a top-10 global pharma ad agency and a leading digital
marketing agency. His combination of client-side and service provider
experience enables him to identify opportunities, as well as develop
solutions and recommendations to meet clients’ business needs.
Most recently, Mr. Brandstetter was Global Head of Commercial
Integration for Syneos Health. In this role, he and his team worked with
pharmaceutical companies to provide fully integrated commercial
infrastructure, strategy, and support services to launch and grow new
products. Previously, Mr. Brandstetter gained significant client-side
experience at Roche, Abbott, GSK, and Sanofi. His roles included General
Manager, Head of HR and Sales Operations & Training, Marketing Director,
Regional Sales Manager, Product Manager, and Marketing Research Manager.
In addition, Mr. Brandstetter was Senior Executive VP of GSW Worldwide,
where he managed the Client Service, PR, and HR functions. He also
served as Senior VP of Client Service for Possible Worldwide, a leading
digital marketing agency for CPG, technology, and healthcare companies.
Over the course of his career, Mr. Brandstetter developed strong skills
in managing and leading teams, brand management, financial management,
business development, and contract negotiation.
Bob Jansen, CEO of Zensights, stated, “With his pharma company and
service provider background, Barry brings a breadth and depth of
experience that is incredibly valuable to our clients. He is a business
builder, problem solver, and natural collaborator, and is one of those
people with whom his colleagues and clients genuinely like to partner.
Barry complements our existing executive leadership team and will be
instrumental in driving value for both our firm and for our clients’
businesses. We are thrilled to have Barry join Zensights.”
About Zensights
Zensights is a pharmaceutical vendor management company focused on
making the complex world of vendor selection easier for the BioPharma
manufacturer. Zensights' signature software tool Linx™ analyzes,
aggregates, and provides an overall market assessment of the
capabilities of third-party vendors that service the bio-tech,
pharmaceutical, and life sciences industries. The proprietary tool is
populated with key decision maker and budget holder feedback to easily
and strategically orchestrate RFPs and RFIs from the highest-rated
vendors servicing the BioPharma Industry.
Contacts
Duane Morris LLP
Amy Abbonizio, 215-979-7376