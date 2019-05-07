SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zensights®

is pleased to announce that Barry Brandstetter has joined the

organization as Principal. In his role, Mr. Brandstetter will work

closely with Zensights pharmaceutical company clients to identify,

contract with, and develop durable and healthy partnerships with

commercial and clinical services providers. His focus will include: 1)

optimal vendor selection to ensure mutually beneficial client-vendor

engagements; 2) wise budgetary spending to optimize clients’ financial

resources; 3) carefully crafted contracts to safeguard clients’

organizations; and 4) ongoing consulting with, and mentoring, of clients

to build productive client-vendor relationships and positive business

results.

Mr. Brandstetter is an experienced commercial leader and proven business

builder who brings over 30 years of pharmaceutical manufacturer and

service provider know-how to Zensights’ clients. He has built a broad

base of knowledge and experience in pharmaceutical organizations, as

well as in a top-10 global pharma ad agency and a leading digital

marketing agency. His combination of client-side and service provider

experience enables him to identify opportunities, as well as develop

solutions and recommendations to meet clients’ business needs.

Most recently, Mr. Brandstetter was Global Head of Commercial

Integration for Syneos Health. In this role, he and his team worked with

pharmaceutical companies to provide fully integrated commercial

infrastructure, strategy, and support services to launch and grow new

products. Previously, Mr. Brandstetter gained significant client-side

experience at Roche, Abbott, GSK, and Sanofi. His roles included General

Manager, Head of HR and Sales Operations & Training, Marketing Director,

Regional Sales Manager, Product Manager, and Marketing Research Manager.

In addition, Mr. Brandstetter was Senior Executive VP of GSW Worldwide,

where he managed the Client Service, PR, and HR functions. He also

served as Senior VP of Client Service for Possible Worldwide, a leading

digital marketing agency for CPG, technology, and healthcare companies.

Over the course of his career, Mr. Brandstetter developed strong skills

in managing and leading teams, brand management, financial management,

business development, and contract negotiation.

Bob Jansen, CEO of Zensights, stated, “With his pharma company and

service provider background, Barry brings a breadth and depth of

experience that is incredibly valuable to our clients. He is a business

builder, problem solver, and natural collaborator, and is one of those

people with whom his colleagues and clients genuinely like to partner.

Barry complements our existing executive leadership team and will be

instrumental in driving value for both our firm and for our clients’

businesses. We are thrilled to have Barry join Zensights.”

About Zensights

Zensights is a pharmaceutical vendor management company focused on

making the complex world of vendor selection easier for the BioPharma

manufacturer. Zensights' signature software tool Linx™ analyzes,

aggregates, and provides an overall market assessment of the

capabilities of third-party vendors that service the bio-tech,

pharmaceutical, and life sciences industries. The proprietary tool is

populated with key decision maker and budget holder feedback to easily

and strategically orchestrate RFPs and RFIs from the highest-rated

vendors servicing the BioPharma Industry.

