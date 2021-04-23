Zensights Names Elaine Oussoren Chief Marketing Officer

Zensights is a competitive intelligence company focused on suppliers and agencies that service the Pharmaceutical Industry. Zensights attempts to assist its Pharmaceutical clients engage with the strongest suppliers and agencies as identified by budget holders across the Pharmaceutical landscape. Zensights' signature software program, LINX - Vendor Analysis Tool is a software solution that analyzes, aggregates, and provides an overall market assessment of the capabilities of third-party vendors that service the bio-tech, pharmaceutical, and life sciences industries – all from a customer centric lens. The proprietary tool is populated with key decision maker and budget holder feedback to easily and strategically identify best in class suppliers and agencies servicing the BioPharma Industry. The latest offering ART – Agency Reporting Tool provides for accurate healthcare agency reporting metrics which supports better alignment between client and agency. ART provides Marketing executives and Agency Leadership an excellent communication medium to drive ideation/innovation and results for their respective portfolios.