Zensights President Will Passano to Retire July 2021

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zensights LLC, the leading pharmaceutical vendor/supplier optimization company, announces that President Will Passano will retire in July 2021. Passano has served in this capacity since joining the firm in November 2016. Post retirement, he will remain associated with the firm as a Subject Matter Expert (SME) to maintain continuity with existing clients and programs.

Zensights’ solutions answer the biopharma industry’s need for crowdsourced based feedback and competitive intelligence regarding commercial vendor/supplier management and selection in North America. Bob Jansen, Zensights CEO, expressed his gratitude for Will’s achievements. “Will brought an impressive set of capabilities when he joined Zensights in 2016 and together we established a much larger footprint on the East Coast. With Zensights, (a Scottsdale, AZ based company), it was imperative to have a firm foundation in the heart of the pharmaceutical industry. Will was based in Princeton, N.J. so it was natural to bring him onboard. While we will miss his day-to-day leadership, I am very pleased Will plans to stay engaged as an SME.”