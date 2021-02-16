Zero Motorcycles and EagleRider Form First National Network of Electric Motorcycle Rentals

“The riding experience of a Zero is fundamentally different than that of any other motorcycle, especially a gas-powered one, but the ownership of an EV is materially different, as well,” said Mike Cunningham, VP of Sales for the Americas for Zero Motorcycles. “Taking a Zero home and living with it for a few days may seem like just an extended demo ride, but the impact of the experience on riders is significant,” Cunningham added.

In addition to the grander demo experience of a rental, this program also provides a simulated ownership experience. The firms each intend to capitalize on this by offering incentives to renters who choose to purchase a new Zero Motorcycle in that the cost of the rental will be discounted from the retail price of a new model up to $300 USD. This type of innovative approach to business was just one area where the two brands were natural fits for each other.