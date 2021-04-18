Ziehm Imaging Americas and Carestream Announce Partnership To Distribute the Ziehm Vision RFD

Founded in 1972, Ziehm Imaging is recognized as the world leader in the development, production and global marketing of intra-operative mobile X-ray-based imaging solutions (C-arms) that streamline clinical workflows. Employing more than 700 people worldwide and with more than 14,000 systems installed in 70 countries, our devices provide exceptional image quality and flexibility in the operating room and serve as an important basis for treatment success. Ziehm Imaging mobile solutions are used in spine surgery, orthopedics, traumatology, vascular surgery, interventional radiology, cardiology, cardiac surgery and further clinical applications. For more information, please visit www.ziehm.com