CARLSBAD, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zinger Bat Company and Blast Motion have partnered to offer Zinger bats
and Blast Baseball swing analysis and improvement technology to
professional, collegiate, and amateur players. Zinger has combined their
best-selling X71 bat with the Blast Baseball sensor to create the Zinger
“Blast” Pack, available with a bundled discount for $199.99 through the
Zinger online store.
“Information is power and being able to break down your swing and get
immediate actionable feedback from the Blast sensor will provide an
invaluable tool for players and coaches alike,” said Scott Hanish, CEO,
Zinger Bats. “I look forward to showcasing the Zinger ‘Blast’ pack at
upcoming tournaments and events.”
Blast Baseball is the Official Bat Sensor Technology of Major League
Baseball, and used by over ½ of the MLB teams, including the Houston
Astros, Minnesota Twins, and San Diego Padres. Blast technology is used
extensively at the highest levels of baseball and softball to measure,
analyze, and improve swing performance. The longer the Blast solution is
used to collect data, the richer the view of a player’s swing
performance becomes. The Blast sensor delivers unbiased swing metrics,
providing coaches, recruiters, and scouts with the information and
advanced insights they need to make informed player decisions.
“We are thrilled to partner with Zinger Bats as we continue our ongoing
commitment to provide our customers with more ways to leverage our game
changing technology,” said Jeff Fallis, Vice President of Sales, Blast
Motion. “This partnership helps us extend our marketplace reach and
provides Zinger customers with access to performance data, with the
ultimate goal of player improvement. We look forward to working with the
team at Zinger Bats and advancing the player development experience.”
To learn more about the Zinger “Blast” Pack, please visit: https://zingerbats.bigcartel.com/product/zinger-blast-pack-w-bat-sensor
About Zinger Bat Company
Based in Chandler, Arizona, Zinger Bat Company is one of the premier
custom wood bat manufactures in professional baseball today. Since being
established in 1998, Zinger Bat Company has combined a passion for the
game with state-of-the-art computer technologies, pristine production
machinery, and exclusive wood manufacturing techniques to produce
customized baseball bats for professional and amateur baseball players
around the world.
About Blast Motion
Based in Carlsbad, California, Blast Motion is an information company
that provides motion analysis and performance insights. By intelligently
combining the bio-mechanics of movement with sensor data, video capture
technology, and cloud-based software services, we’ve redefined the way
people train, analyze, and improve their game. For additional
information on Blast Motion, please visit: blastmotion.com.
