Blast Baseball sensors and Zinger X71 bat bundle now available

CARLSBAD, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zinger Bat Company and Blast Motion have partnered to offer Zinger bats

and Blast Baseball swing analysis and improvement technology to

professional, collegiate, and amateur players. Zinger has combined their

best-selling X71 bat with the Blast Baseball sensor to create the Zinger

“Blast” Pack, available with a bundled discount for $199.99 through the

Zinger online store.

“Information is power and being able to break down your swing and get

immediate actionable feedback from the Blast sensor will provide an

invaluable tool for players and coaches alike,” said Scott Hanish, CEO,

Zinger Bats. “I look forward to showcasing the Zinger ‘Blast’ pack at

upcoming tournaments and events.”

Blast Baseball is the Official Bat Sensor Technology of Major League

Baseball, and used by over ½ of the MLB teams, including the Houston

Astros, Minnesota Twins, and San Diego Padres. Blast technology is used

extensively at the highest levels of baseball and softball to measure,

analyze, and improve swing performance. The longer the Blast solution is

used to collect data, the richer the view of a player’s swing

performance becomes. The Blast sensor delivers unbiased swing metrics,

providing coaches, recruiters, and scouts with the information and

advanced insights they need to make informed player decisions.

“We are thrilled to partner with Zinger Bats as we continue our ongoing

commitment to provide our customers with more ways to leverage our game

changing technology,” said Jeff Fallis, Vice President of Sales, Blast

Motion. “This partnership helps us extend our marketplace reach and

provides Zinger customers with access to performance data, with the

ultimate goal of player improvement. We look forward to working with the

team at Zinger Bats and advancing the player development experience.”

To learn more about the Zinger “Blast” Pack, please visit: https://zingerbats.bigcartel.com/product/zinger-blast-pack-w-bat-sensor

About Zinger Bat Company

Based in Chandler, Arizona, Zinger Bat Company is one of the premier

custom wood bat manufactures in professional baseball today. Since being

established in 1998, Zinger Bat Company has combined a passion for the

game with state-of-the-art computer technologies, pristine production

machinery, and exclusive wood manufacturing techniques to produce

customized baseball bats for professional and amateur baseball players

around the world.

About Blast Motion

Based in Carlsbad, California, Blast Motion is an information company

that provides motion analysis and performance insights. By intelligently

combining the bio-mechanics of movement with sensor data, video capture

technology, and cloud-based software services, we’ve redefined the way

people train, analyze, and improve their game. For additional

information on Blast Motion, please visit: blastmotion.com.

