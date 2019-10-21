PARSIPPANY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$ZTS #animalhealth--Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) will participate in the Credit Suisse 28th Annual Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, in Scottsdale, Ariz. Kristin Peck, CEO-elect, Executive Vice President and Group President, U.S. Operations, Business Development and Strategy, and Glenn David, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will represent the company and respond to questions from analysts. They are scheduled to present at 3:15 p.m. ET (1:15 p.m. MT).
Investors and other interested parties will be able to access a live audio webcast of the presentation by visiting http://investor.zoetis.com/events-presentations. A replay of the presentation will also be available on the Zoetis website at the conclusion of the event.
About Zoetis
Zoetis is the leading animal health company, dedicated to supporting its customers and their businesses. Building on more than 65 years of experience in animal health, Zoetis discovers, develops, manufactures and commercializes medicines, vaccines and diagnostic products, which are complemented by biodevices, genetic tests and a range of services. Zoetis serves veterinarians, livestock producers and people who raise and care for farm and companion animals with sales of its products in more than 100 countries. In 2018, the company generated annual revenue of $5.8 billion with approximately 10,000 employees. For more information, visit www.zoetis.com.
