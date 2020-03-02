Zoned Properties Achieves Carbon Neutrality Through United Nations Climate Neutral Now Initiative

Receives Gold Standard Designation by One Carbon World Global Grant Program, Paving the Way for Regulated Cannabis Industry Participation
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Cannabis--Zoned Properties®, Inc. (OTCQB: ZDPY), a strategic real estate development firm whose primary mission is to provide real estate and sustainability services for the regulated cannabis industry, positioning the company for property acquisitions and revenue growth, today announced its validation by the United Nations Climate Neutral Now Initiative and One Carbon World as the first organization focused on the regulated cannabis industry to achieve carbon neutrality.
Zoned Properties and One Carbon World
Zoned Properties has partnered with One Carbon World in committing to carbon neutrality and has been recognized by the United Nations Climate Neutral Now Initiative and organizational pledge. Zoned Properties has joined companies including Microsoft, Sony, and SAP; committing to measure and report their greenhouse gas emissions, reduce their greenhouse gas emissions, and offset remaining emissions with UN Certified Emission Reductions (CERs).
The Company’s CERs have been provided by the One Carbon World Grant Fund, and as a result, Zoned Properties has been awarded the One Carbon World Carbon Neutral Gold Standard. Zoned Properties becomes the world’s first real estate development firm to achieve the Carbon Neutral Gold Standard Status and the world’s first organization focused on the regulated cannabis industry to participate in the United Nations Climate Neutral Now Initiative.
Dr. John Kester, Director of Sustainability Services for Zoned Properties, commented, “With our firm commitment to sustainability as a company, this was an important step for us to take to achieve a leadership position in the real estate and regulated cannabis industries.”
Andrew Bowen, Chief Executive Officer of One Carbon World, said: “It is with great pleasure to support Zoned Properties and to see how strongly committed they are to sustainability. The regulated cannabis sector is growing significantly, and this is a strong inspirational message on how we can start with the right approach. Every emission Zoned Properties has offset directly supports UN and verified voluntary reforestation projects around the world.“
Zoned Properties will continue to participate in the program and follow guidance from One Carbon World to pursue further reductions in its operational footprint focusing on energy, water, waste, and travel.
“We believe that 2020 will be a transformative year for both the regulated cannabis industry and the sustainable development industry. Earlier this year, Blackrock Chairman & CEO, Larry Fink, issued his 2020 Letter to CEO’s outlining a clear and urgent investment focus on sustainable development and corporate social responsibility. Our team at Zoned Properties is working hard to build a foundational paradigm for sustainable development and corporate social responsibility in the regulated cannabis industry, and we intend to play a leading role by supporting our peers in joining this movement,” added Bryan McLaren, Chief Executive Officer of Zoned Properties.
About Zoned Properties, Inc. (OTCQB: ZDPY):
Zoned Properties is a strategic real estate development firm whose primary mission is to provide real estate and sustainability services for clients in the regulated cannabis industry, positioning the company for real estate acquisitions and revenue growth. We intend to pioneer sustainable development for emerging industries, including the regulated cannabis industry. We are an accredited member of the Better Business Bureau, the U.S. Green Building Council, and the Forbes Real Estate Council. We focus on investing capital to acquire and develop commercial properties to be leased on a triple-net basis, and engaging clients that face zoning, permitting, development, and operational challenges. We provide development strategies and advisory services that could potentially have a major impact on cash flow and property value. We do not grow, harvest, sell or distribute cannabis or any substances regulated under United States law such as the Controlled Substance Act of 1970, as amended (the “CSA”).
About One Carbon World:
One Carbon World is a global resource partner of the United Nations Climate Neutral Now initiative and a not for profit organization. They are recognized for offering advice and support on measuring and reducing greenhouse gas emissions around the world. This is achieved by retiring carbon credits, supporting emission reduction and forestry projects that meet the highest standards, reduce carbon emissions and contribute to sustainable development. The One Carbon World international grant fund of 10,000,000 Verified Carbon Credits has been established to reduce climate change. It aims to help over 25,000 organizations to achieve carbon neutrality over the next 4 years. This will equate to a 5% increase in the number of carbon credits retired worldwide.
