Zoned Properties Announces Completion of $8 Million Expansion at Its Chino Valley Cultivation Facility

In March 2020, the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a global pandemic and recommended containment and mitigation measures worldwide. We are monitoring this closely, and although operations have not been materially affected by the COVID-19 outbreak to date, the ultimate duration and severity of the outbreak and its impact on the economic environment and our business is uncertain. Currently, all of the properties in our portfolio are open to our Significant Tenants and their customers and will remain open pursuant to state and local government requirements. We did not experience in 2020, and to date have not experienced in 2021, any material changes to our operations from COVID-19. We do not anticipate any such material changes for the remainder of 2021. Our tenants are continuing to generate revenue at these properties and they have continued to make rental payments in full and on time and we believe the tenants’ liquidity position is sufficient to cover its expected rental obligations. Accordingly, while we do not anticipate an impact on our operations, we cannot estimate the duration of the pandemic and potential impact on our business if the properties must close or if the tenants are otherwise unable or unwilling to make rental payments. In addition, a severe or prolonged economic downturn could result in a variety of risks to our business, including weakened demand for our properties and a decreased ability to raise additional capital when needed on acceptable terms, if at all. At this time, the Company is unable to estimate the impact of this event on its operations.