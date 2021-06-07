Zoned Properties Enhances Future Growth Potential with Expanded Real Estate Services and PropTech Project Advancements

Enhanced Growth Model Incorporates Core Real Estate Services and Partnerships; Franchise, Brokerage, Advisory, and PropTech Data Services focused on Development and Investment Synergies
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$ZDPY #Cannabis--Zoned Properties®, Inc. (the “Company”) (OTCQB: ZDPY), a strategic real estate development firm whose primary mission is to provide real estate and sustainability services for the regulated cannabis industry, today announced a comprehensive update to the Company’s growth model featuring expanded real estate services for the regulated cannabis industry and advancements in its property technology (PropTech) data strategy.
Zoned Properties is enhancing how highly regulated real estate in emerging sectors like cannabis is being developed, designed, and managed to unlock growth potential and bolster further investment opportunities.
The expanded Company growth model includes custom-built solutions and services that have been missing from regulated commercial real estate development. The Zoned Properties “flywheel model” includes niche-market focused Advisory, Brokerage, Franchise, and PropTech Data Services. Each division cross-pollinates resources and intelligence to drive project value and mitigate risk in complex real estate projects.
“Our multilayered, flywheel approach came to fruition after years of direct project experience in highly regulated industries where projects desperately needed these services, but have been widely unavailable. This growth strategy can also help drive a strong pipeline of investment opportunities where other organizations are unwilling or unable to go,” stated Bryan McLaren, Chief Executive Officer.
The Company’s new PropTech Data Services strategy aims to offer a valuable resource for project teams and real estate professionals to navigate the challenges of securing and developing compliant real estate inventory. The PropTech Data Services platform will feature a Geographic Information Systems (GIS) for real estate “green zones” where users can independently search for buildings and land that meet regulatory requirements for their cannabis project. GIS platforms have the ability to integrate various types of data providing users with functional layers of information and spatial location through maps and 3D imagery.
The Company’s commercial real estate Advisory Services division will continue to provide a blueprint for success by effectively securing opportunities, accelerating learning curves in the emerging industries, and unlocking long term value. This strategic path mitigates risk and lessens financial burdens for stakeholders when handling a cannabis real estate plan.
The Zoned Properties Brokerage team has created a seamless experience for real estate clients with its in-house Commercial Real Estate Brokerage. The division simplifies the processes involved in regulated industries with highly complex transactions, helping clients avoid delays and ensure their investment is not jeopardized.
Zoned Properties has further differentiated itself in the regulated commercial real estate sector through its partnership with national retail dispensary franchise, The Open Dør. The franchise model offers a trusted, turnkey solution to unlock cannabis real estate potential while still maintaining business independence. The Open Dør provides a built-in support system and infrastructure of a larger company without risking dispensary license ownership.
“We are working to redefine the approach to commercial real estate development in these regulated sectors through our value-driven service offerings that have been built out of necessity to support an evolving and increasingly complex business landscape,” commented Bryan McLaren, Chief Executive Officer.
Through the Company’s diversified investment and leasing revenue strategy, it has developed a debt-free property portfolio of cash-flowing assets. Most recently, Zoned Properties successfully leveraged its Chino Valley, Arizona property to receive a commitment of at least $8 million in capital improvements from its significant tenant, to be applied toward infrastructure expansion. The completion of operational readiness from the project at Chino Valley will trigger an amendment to the long-term lease, which Zoned Properties anticipates will lead to a material increase in rental revenue when completed.
Zoned Properties believes its advanced flywheel model has been a critical catalyst for the Company to leverage its market expertise and its foundational assets to further invest in diversified growth opportunities, positioning the Company to move towards the possibility of a sustainable dividend for its shareholders as investment returns are realized.
About Zoned Properties, Inc. (OTCQB: ZDPY):
Zoned Properties is a leading real estate development firm for emerging and highly regulated industries, including regulated cannabis. The company is redefining the approach to commercial real estate investment through its integrated growth services.
Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Zoned Properties has developed a full spectrum of integrated growth services to support its real estate development and investment model; Advisory Services, Brokerage Services, Franchise Services, and Data Services each cross-pollinate within the model to drive project value associated with complex real estate projects. With national experience and a team of experts devoted to the emerging cannabis industry, Zoned Properties is addressing the specific needs of a modern market in highly regulated industries.
Zoned Properties is an accredited member of the Better Business Bureau, the U.S. Green Building Council, and the Forbes Real Estate Council. Zoned Properties does not grow, harvest, sell or distribute cannabis or any substances regulated under United States law such as the Controlled Substance Act of 1970, as amended (the “CSA”). Zoned Properties corporate headquarters are located at 14269 N. 87th Street, Suite 205, Scottsdale, Arizona. For more information, call 877-360-8839 or visit www.ZonedProperties.com.
Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release are forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "potential," "continue" or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties, and there are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors, risks and uncertainties are discussed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Investors should not place any undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Company's control which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects the Company's current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.
COVID-19 Statement
In March 2020, the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a global pandemic and recommended containment and mitigation measures worldwide. We are monitoring this closely, and although operations have not been materially affected by the COVID-19 outbreak to date, the ultimate duration and severity of the outbreak and its impact on the economic environment and our business is uncertain. Currently, all of the properties in our portfolio are open to our Significant Tenants and their customers and will remain open pursuant to state and local government requirements. We did not experience in 2020, and we do not foresee in 2021, any material changes to our operations from COVID-19. Our tenants are continuing to generate revenue at these properties and they have continued to make rental payments in full and on time and we believe the tenants’ liquidity position is sufficient to cover its expected rental obligations. Accordingly, while we do not anticipate an impact on our operations, we cannot estimate the duration of the pandemic and potential impact on our business if the properties must close or if the tenants are otherwise unable or unwilling to make rental payments. In addition, a severe or prolonged economic downturn could result in a variety of risks to our business, including weakened demand for our properties and a decreased ability to raise additional capital when needed on acceptable terms, if at all. At this time, the Company is unable to estimate the impact of this event on its operations.
