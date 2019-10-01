Zoned Properties accepts invitation to Speak at IC3 Cannabis Real Estate Event
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Cannabis--Zoned Properties®, Inc. (OTCQX: ZDPY), a strategic real estate development firm whose primary mission is to provide real estate and sustainability services for the regulated cannabis industry, positioning the company for property acquisitions and revenue growth, today announced Zoned Properties has been selected for the Best 50 Companies to Watch 2019 by the Silicon Review. Additionally, Zoned Properties’ CEO Bryan McLaren has accepted an invitation to speak at the upcoming IC3 Cannabis Real Estate Event in Los Angeles, California.
“We are continuously expanding our role as industry leaders and experts in the strategic development of regulated cannabis real estate projects. It is an honor to be recognized for this industry leadership by the Silicon Review,” commented Bryan McLaren, Chief Executive Officer.
“Active exposure to a wider range of audiences is contributing to the extended network of new clients, strategic partners, and industry operators working with Zoned Properties,” continued Mr. McLaren. “The caliber and sophistication of attendees and speakers at regulated cannabis events such as IC3 has been increasing over the past few years, and we are excited to be an active voice in discussions on the evolution and innovation in the emerging cannabis industry.”
The IC3 Cannabis Real Estate Event will take place at the Omni Hotel California Plaza in Los Angeles on November 13, 2019. The forum will address a wide range of real estate issues as they pertain to the cannabis industry. Some topics that will be covered include: US Legal Cannabis Market Outlook & Economic Overview, Making Properties Suitable for Cannabis Operations, Structuring Lease Agreements, New Cannabis Facility Construction, Opportunity Zones & Cannabis, and Acquisition/Disposition Strategies.
Investors and industry operators interested in learning more about Zoned Properties are encouraged to email Investors@zonedproperties.com or Clients@zonedproperties.com.
About IC3 Cannabis Real Estate Event:
IMN is excited to expand its Institutional Capital and Cannabis Conference (IC3) with the launch of a real estate conference for investors and cannabis operators. As legalization across the US gains speed, so does the demand for real estate and this is opening up significant opportunities for investors and other industry professionals. The cannabis play can offer outsized returns but is also more complicated than your average commercial real estate deal. From the operator side, cultivation, processing and retail is also complicated - with numerous legal and operational considerations - and very capital intensive. All cannabis companies need financing options to build and scale their businesses. Against this backdrop, IMN, drawing on the strength of its successful real estate conference division and burgeoning IC3 franchise, has created a program that will bring together cannabis companies, real estate investors, and vendors for a day of discussion, networking, and business development opportunities!
About Zoned Properties, Inc. (OTCQX: ZDPY):
Zoned Properties is a strategic real estate development firm whose primary mission is to provide real estate and sustainability services for clients in the regulated cannabis industry, positioning the company for real estate acquisitions and revenue growth. We intend to pioneer sustainable development for emerging industries, including the regulated cannabis industry. We are an accredited member of the Better Business Bureau, the U.S. Green Building Council, and the Forbes Real Estate Council. We focus on investing capital to acquire and develop commercial properties to be leased on a triple-net basis, and engaging clients that face zoning, permitting, development, and operational challenges. We provide development strategies and advisory services that could potentially have a major impact on cash flow and property value. We do not grow, harvest, sell or distribute cannabis or any substances regulated under United States law such as the Controlled Substance Act of 1970, as amended (the “CSA”).
