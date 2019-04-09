PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, at the International Spectrum Conference in Phoenix, Zumasys
announced a new open website for the PICK MultiValue industry called www.pickmultivalue.com.
The website features:
Access to branded resources including an all-new, revamped MultiValue
logo.
PICK video training content which is free and available for unlimited
consumption.
Links to a dozen knowledge resources, discussion boards and
programming resources.
Designed to help companies train young developers who are new to PICK,
the site features a series of training videos on MultiValue. The first
video, A Beginner’s Guide to How MultiValue Databases Operate, is now
available. More videos will be released in coming months on topics
including the query language, integrating with mainstream editors,
introduction to PICK Basic, system administration and more.
The new MultiValue cube logo was redesigned to bring increased awareness
to the role these databases play in the $4B NoSQL market. Visitors can
download the logo for free usage on everything from websites, product
brochures, email signatures, and business cards. The logo is available
in both print and screen versions, and includes simple usage
instructions.
The NoSQL movement is growing as companies are beginning to adopt data
technologies that enable easy scalability, non-relational capability and
speed of processing. And because MultiValue is a NoSQL database, the new
logo has an optional tagline – NoSQL for Business.
“We are committed to positioning PICK MultiValue applications for the
future and that means creating modern products that appeal to modern
programmers,” explains Paul Giobbi, co-founder and president of Zumasys.
“It's also time for us to come together as an industry and claim our
rightful place as the original NoSQL database for business. Branding
plays a critical part in this transformation and we are trying to do our
part.”
The idea for a website, training and logo was born out of a series
called "The MultiValue Market Updates" which was hosted by Zumasys in
2017-2018. Attendees were consistently requesting education resources
and the company felt compelled to act.
There are tens of thousands of companies relying on MultiValue to run
their businesses each day. Few young coders graduate school with
experience programming in PICK and traditional PICK MultiValue training
methods can be costly.
“We believe in MultiValue and we hope these resources will help get the
next generation of programmers excited about the data model,” continued
Giobbi.
About Zumasys
Zumasys develops innovative software products and provides high-touch
programming services for the PICK MultiValue community. Its products
include jBASE and OpenQM, powerful NoSQL databases for the next
generation of PICK developers; MVConnect for RESTful services; AccuTerm
software for remote access to PICK applications; and MultiValue
Dashboard for presenting reports and business data within a web-based
graphical interface. Founded in 2000, Zumasys flourished into a $30
million business and recently sold its Cloud, Infrastructure and Managed
Services (MSP) business to NexusTek in June, 2018. As part of the
divestiture, President, Paul Giobbi and the Zumasys Executive Team
relocated to San Clemente, California, refocusing the company on its
Software technologies. Learn more at www.zumasys.com.
