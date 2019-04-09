PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, at the International Spectrum Conference in Phoenix, Zumasys

announced a new open website for the PICK MultiValue industry called www.pickmultivalue.com.

The website features:



  • Access to branded resources including an all-new, revamped MultiValue
    logo.


  • PICK video training content which is free and available for unlimited
    consumption.


  • Links to a dozen knowledge resources, discussion boards and
    programming resources.

Designed to help companies train young developers who are new to PICK,

the site features a series of training videos on MultiValue. The first

video, A Beginner’s Guide to How MultiValue Databases Operate, is now

available. More videos will be released in coming months on topics

including the query language, integrating with mainstream editors,

introduction to PICK Basic, system administration and more.

The new MultiValue cube logo was redesigned to bring increased awareness

to the role these databases play in the $4B NoSQL market. Visitors can

download the logo for free usage on everything from websites, product

brochures, email signatures, and business cards. The logo is available

in both print and screen versions, and includes simple usage

instructions.

The NoSQL movement is growing as companies are beginning to adopt data

technologies that enable easy scalability, non-relational capability and

speed of processing. And because MultiValue is a NoSQL database, the new

logo has an optional tagline – NoSQL for Business.

“We are committed to positioning PICK MultiValue applications for the

future and that means creating modern products that appeal to modern

programmers,” explains Paul Giobbi, co-founder and president of Zumasys.

“It's also time for us to come together as an industry and claim our

rightful place as the original NoSQL database for business. Branding

plays a critical part in this transformation and we are trying to do our

part.”

The idea for a website, training and logo was born out of a series

called "The MultiValue Market Updates" which was hosted by Zumasys in

2017-2018. Attendees were consistently requesting education resources

and the company felt compelled to act.

There are tens of thousands of companies relying on MultiValue to run

their businesses each day. Few young coders graduate school with

experience programming in PICK and traditional PICK MultiValue training

methods can be costly.

“We believe in MultiValue and we hope these resources will help get the

next generation of programmers excited about the data model,” continued

Giobbi.

About Zumasys

Zumasys develops innovative software products and provides high-touch

programming services for the PICK MultiValue community. Its products

include jBASE and OpenQM, powerful NoSQL databases for the next

generation of PICK developers; MVConnect for RESTful services; AccuTerm

software for remote access to PICK applications; and MultiValue

Dashboard for presenting reports and business data within a web-based

graphical interface. Founded in 2000, Zumasys flourished into a $30

million business and recently sold its Cloud, Infrastructure and Managed

Services (MSP) business to NexusTek in June, 2018. As part of the

divestiture, President, Paul Giobbi and the Zumasys Executive Team

relocated to San Clemente, California, refocusing the company on its

Software technologies. Learn more at www.zumasys.com.

