Businesses gear up for disruptions related to Ruthrauff, I-10 interchange project

Welling said management at the store — which supplies a variety of animal feed and other products — are not too worried about the project after choosing to hunker down.

“We are working with ADOT to develop some personalized maps on how to get to us, we’ll have those on our website as well as there is a map on the ADOT website that will help direct them this way,” Welling said.

“So it’s not going to be super complicated to get to our location and we’re just hoping that customers will make that trek out here although it’s going to be a little different than they’re used to.”

ADOT said it will be maintaining business access while frontage road restrictions are in place throughout the project. Crews will ensure access by temporarily converting the eastbound I-10 frontage road, south of Sunset Road, into a two-way road.

To start, motorists should expect intermittent restrictions and possible delays in the work zone for the next several weeks.

By early spring, a host of changes will arrive in the area, including the full closure of the interchange.

The I-10 lanes will also shift for around a year in each direction, ADOT said.