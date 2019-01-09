Free jersey style rally towels pic.twitter.com/jFME0TBqX3— Bruce Pascoe (@BrucePascoe) January 10, 2019
For what Maples lacked in basketball atmosphere, maybe it partially offset in free stuff. Fans who showed up Wednesday could collect free jersey-shaped Stanford rally towels, buttons, magnets, keychain schedule cards and all types of posters.
For the more actively inclined, there were also free pop-a-shot stations and lifesize posters of 7-footer Josh Sharma and 6-9 forward KZ Okpala in case anyone wanted to see how their height and wingspan measured up.