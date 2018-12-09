What might be most striking at the Bear Bryant museum are displays reminding you of the crazy number of coaches Alabama went through before finding Nick Saban. pic.twitter.com/ZzZKGFZsF9— Bruce Pascoe (@BrucePascoe) December 9, 2018
In Tuscaloosa, football is hard to avoid even if you’re going to a basketball game.
One common route to get to Coleman Coliseum involves driving past the 101,821-seat Bryant-Denny Stadium along Paul W. Bryant Drive, named after the legendary football coach known as the Bear.
Then, if you walk left instead of turning right toward Coleman, you can stroll in front of Bryant’s former office, his television show and his trophy cases during a visit to the the Paul W. Bryant Museum.
The museum's slogan is not surprising. It reads: “Where the season never ends."
Many of Bryant’s quotes are also scattered about all the memorabilia.
“As long as someone has to be the winningest coach, heck, it might as well be me,” Bryant said.
But probably the most telling thing about Bryant isn't the records or trophies but all of the coaches the Tide rolled through after he left, trying to find success at that level again.
Except for Mike Price, who was fired before he even coached a game in 2003 because of off-field issues, a small case is on display for each: Ray Perkins (1983-86), Bill Curry (87-89), Gene Stallings (90-96), Mike DuBose (97-00), Dennis Franchione (2001-02) and Mike Shula (03-06) before Alabama finally found a modern-day Bear in Saban (2007-present).