The reason Miller had to do all that spring scrambling was only partly because of natural attrition, losing Deandre Ayton, Allonzo Trier and Rawle Alkins to pro basketball while Dusan Ristic and Parker Jackson-Cartwright ran out of eligibility.
The federal investigation into college basketball and a subsequent ESPN report that Miller discussed a pay-for-play scheme — a report he has firmly disputed — badly damaged UA’s recruiting class, prompting decommitments from five-star guard Jahvon Quinerly and four-star forward Shareef O’Neal. Several other five-star 2018 targets quietly backed off.
Miller also spent five days away from the team answering questions from UA administrators in late February after the ESPN report. Miller was asked if he had doubts at any point last spring about his team’s situation or whether he’d return.
Miller: "No. I’m excited about the future. I’m really excited about the upcoming season. As I’ve said, I'm honored to be the coach at Arizona and grateful to have the opportunity."