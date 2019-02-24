Longtime Arizona fans may still feel the sting from a controversial goaltending call against Loren Woods that cost the fifth-ranked Wildcats a 71-69 loss at UConn during UA’s Final Four season of 2000-01.
ESPNU broadcaster Caron Butler, who was on the floor for the Huskies in that one, remembers the game well.
“Could have gone either way,” Butler said before working Sunday’s game, smiling. “But it went our way.”
Butler said he loved playing in the game against a UA team that featured Woods, Richard Jefferson, Gilbert Arenas, Luke Walton and Jason Gardner. He also faced a younger version of that group when the Huskies beat UA 79-69 at McKale during the 1999-2000 season.
“There were tons of fans and it was going crazy,” Butler said of that game, before working the call Sunday with Roxy Bernstein. “That’s what you live for. And now here I am calling the game.”