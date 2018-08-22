Three years ago, the Arizona Wildcats didn’t have a true bye until, well, they never really had one. It was like adding insult to their injuries.

This year, Arizona doesn’t have a bye until Nov. 10.

Better late than never, right?

At least the Wildcats don’t have to face Stanford or Washington, who have won two of the past three Pac-12 championships. (The Cardinal has won three of the past six.)

Arizona also has only five road games, with only one back-to-back (Utah and UCLA).

Here's a week-by-week breakdown of Arizona's 2018 schedule:

