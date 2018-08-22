Editor's note: This story runs in the Arizona Daily Star's 2018 college football preview, which is available Sunday.
Three years ago, the Arizona Wildcats didn’t have a true bye until, well, they never really had one. It was like adding insult to their injuries.
This year, Arizona doesn’t have a bye until Nov. 10.
Better late than never, right?
At least the Wildcats don’t have to face Stanford or Washington, who have won two of the past three Pac-12 championships. (The Cardinal has won three of the past six.)
Arizona also has only five road games, with only one back-to-back (Utah and UCLA).
Here's a week-by-week breakdown of Arizona's 2018 schedule: