Notable numbers: Wells batted .353 — third-best on the team and ninth-best in the Pac-12 (through the end of the regular season). He led the league with 73 runs, the most by a UA freshman since at least 1976. He also became the first Arizona freshman to post 60-plus runs and RBIs (60) during that time frame. Wells ranked second in triples (seven), fourth in walks (46) and eighth in on-base percentage (.462). His batting average never dipped below .333.
Scouting report: An extremely mature hitter, Wells had more walks than strikeouts (43) — a true rarity for a freshman. He’s an excellent athlete who played corner outfield at times and went 6 for 6 in stolen bases. The left-handed batter had more triples than home runs (five) but should develop more power as he gets older. His main focus during summer ball and the offseason will be improving all aspects of his defensive play behind the plate.
Johnson says: “The best part about Austin is his disposition, his mental game if you will. He usually doesn’t let a bad at-bat, or two bad at-bats, turn into three or four. That’s what I like about him the most. You put that type of mentality with really good physical talent, and you have a really good player. What he’s looking for is to become that elite defensive catcher. … Offensively, I can’t tell you how many coaches were like, ‘Whoa.’ Preceding the series, watching him on tape, that’s what a player looks like.”