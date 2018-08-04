Dreams 2 Reality....personally want to thank every school that took their time to offer me 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/jJzLzBA4g8— Cj Walker (@Cjwalker_14) August 3, 2018
Power forward • 6-8 • 200 pounds • Orlando, Florida • 4 stars
Status: Arizona extended a scholarship offer to the Florida forward last week and he included the Wildcats on a list of his top 12 on Friday. That list also included Oregon, Georgia, Texas, LSU, Florida, Mississippi State, Miami (Florida), Alabama, Memphis, Arkansas, and North Carolina State.
He said it: “The player-coach relationships, player to player relationships, the school’s academics, and how I fit in the environment are all very important.” (to Zagsblog in June)