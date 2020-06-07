We have our cactus staying safe during the isolation time.
The neighborhood market and grocer had closed up shop during the statewide coronavirus shutdown but hoped to reopen in May.
Most of those arrested face misdemeanor charges, but several are facing serious offenses including aggravated assault on a police officer.
The community-created Google doc includes black-owned businesses in Tucson, Arizona including bars and restaurants, clothing, local musicians, nonprofits and more.
A team of seventh- and eighth-grade girls from Magee Middle School created a framework that weighed no more than 18 grams but was able to hold more than 1,100 pounds.
Ducey's order, however, includes broad exceptions and loopholes to weeklong 8 p.m. curfew order.
In Tucson, AZ, you don't have to venture too far to find a hotel or resort offering summer staycations with majestic mountain views and a cool pool to beat the summer heat.
OPINION: "While we wait for that elusive vaccine or miracle drug to arrive, we must do more than simply play defense," writes Mesa physician Dr. Quinn Snyder.
Dr. Marjorie Bessel noted a sharp spike in infections following the decision in the middle of last month by Gov. Doug Ducey to scrap his stay-at-home order.
With weekly increases in cases hitting the highest level yet across the state, Arizona hospitals are seeing more patients in ERs, more admitted for overnight stays and more needing ventilators.
