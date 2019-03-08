History: Good and excellent ratings until 2017. Since then, negative findings in four of the last eight inspections. Most recently, the site was placed on probation Feb. 8 and failed re-inspection Feb. 20.
What the inspector saw: Salmon, ground beef, tuna salad, feta cheese and pico de gallo were stored at unsafe temperatures, a problem inspectors identified twice before.
Follow-up: Passed a second re-inspection March 4.
Comments: “We consistently maintain an exceptionally clean kitchen,” owner Mark Jorbin said. “We are instituting further training and monitoring to assure food temperatures are controlled at all times.”