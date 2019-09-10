If you go

What: Southern Arizona Performing Arts Company’s production of [title of show].

By: Jeff Bowen (music and lyrics) and Hunter Bell (book)

Director: Carson Wright

When: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 13-14, 20-21. 2 p.m. Sept. 14-15, 21-22.

Where: The Cabaret Theatre at the Temple of Music and Art, 330 S. Scott Ave.

Cost: $20 for students/teachers/military, $25 general admission, all tickets are reserved seating

Reservations/information: call 261-9309 or sapactucson.tix.com