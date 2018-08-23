082318-cal-amartinshort Cathalena E. Burch Arizona Daily Star Cathalena E. Burch 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Email Facebook Twitter Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Email Print Save Contact reporter Cathalena E. Burch at cburch@tucson.com or 573-4642. On Twitter @Starburch Facebook Twitter Email Print Save Cathalena E. Burch I cover music for the Arizona Daily Star. promotion Claim Your Brand on Google Are you on Google? promotion Successful Email Marketing The Arizona Daily Star can design a highly targeted email marketing campaign that deliver results! Fast, efficient and cost-effective.