Last week: Beat Colorado, 33-21
This week: vs. Stanford, 1 p.m. Saturday
Bowl projection: Cheez-It Bowl
We said it: “Justin Wilcox's team could turn some heads this year, especially with a favorable schedule including home games with Washington, Oregon and Stanford.”
Cal split the first two of that three-game slate, toppling Washington a month after getting blasted by Oregon. Beating USC on the road means more to this program than it appears on paper, and a win in the Big Game would be the first of its kind since 2009. Wilcox has done wonders for the Golden Bears program in nearly two seasons, but beating Stanford could put Cal in a nice spot for years to come. Wilcox owns the conference’s No. 5 recruiting class for 2019, and already has a nice jump on 2020 with a class that ranks third in the Pac-12. Not bad for a program that hasn't finished higher in recruiting than seventh in the Pac-12 since 2014.