Last week: Game vs. Stanford postponed to Dec. 1
This week: vs. Colorado, 5 p.m. Saturday
When smoky air postponed the Big Game, Cal players Lone Toailoa and Alonso Vera spent their unplanned bye week handing out turkeys in Oakland with Raiders running back and Cal legend Marshawn Lynch. Maybe that’s even better mojo for a team that’s won three out of four and is bowl-bound for only the second time in seven years. A few more wins would be reminiscent of the Jeff Tedford days in 2008, when Cal finished 9-4 by winning three straight at the end of the year including in the Emerald Bowl. The Bears are thankful for second-year coach Justin Wilcox, who they hope will help snap an eight-game skid to Stanford in which they’ve lost by an average of 19.5 points. Think Wilcox is ready to rewrite the script?