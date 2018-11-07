Last week: Lost to No. 8 Washington State, 19-13
This week: at USC, 8:30 p.m. Saturday
Cal was a touchdown away from sweeping the Washington schools. It lost three straight games after appearing at No. 24 in the AP poll, but bounced back with wins over Oregon State and then-No. 15 Washington. Cal might not be favored in any of its remaining games — at USC, then home against Stanford and Colorado — but it shouldn’t surprise anyone if the Golden Bears win one of those matchups to become bowl eligible for the first time since 2015.