Last week: Beat North Carolina, 24-17
This week: at BYU, 7:15 p.m. Saturday
Analysis: Cal looked improved on defense after ranking in the middle of the Pac-12 last season. The Golden Bears were largely able to capitalize on Nathan Elliott’s shaky quarterback play, but Tanner Mangum and BYU aren’t likely to turn the ball over four times like UNC did. Cal needed to see the biggest leap in offense after finishing 10th in scoring offense and 11th in total offense in the conference last year. Ross Bowers earned the start but split snaps with Chase Garbers and Brandon McIllwain. Patrick Laird couldn’t find much breathing room on the ground, but still amassed 95 yards and two scores, including one receiving. Cal doesn’t have a ton of weapons on offense and will have to be creative in finding ways to cash in, but it was a perfectly fine start to Justin Wilcox’s second season.