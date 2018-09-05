California's Elijah Hicks (3) breaks up a pass intended fro North Carolina wide receiver Dyami Brown (21) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018, in Berkeley, Calif. Cal won 24-17. (AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron)

Last week: Beat North Carolina, 24-17

This week: at BYU, 7:15 p.m. Saturday

Analysis: Cal looked improved on defense after ranking in the middle of the Pac-12 last season. The Golden Bears were largely able to capitalize on Nathan Elliott’s shaky quarterback play, but Tanner Mangum and BYU aren’t likely to turn the ball over four times like UNC did. Cal needed to see the biggest leap in offense after finishing 10th in scoring offense and 11th in total offense in the conference last year. Ross Bowers earned the start but split snaps with Chase Garbers and Brandon McIllwain. Patrick Laird couldn’t find much breathing room on the ground, but still amassed 95 yards and two scores, including one receiving. Cal doesn’t have a ton of weapons on offense and will have to be creative in finding ways to cash in, but it was a perfectly fine start to Justin Wilcox’s second season.