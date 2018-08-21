Flight record: 5-7, 2-7 in Pac-12 play
Pilot: Justin Wilcox (5-7 in one season at Cal, 5-7 in one season overall)
Co-pilots: OC Beau Baldwin, DC Tim DeRuyter
Hub: Memorial Coliseum (62,467 capacity)
Itinerary: vs. Oregon, Sept. 29; vs. Stanford, Nov. 17; vs. Colorado, Nov. 24
Return visits: RB Patrick Laird, WR Kanawai Noa, WR Vic Wharton III, TE Ray Hudson, OL Patrick Mekari, OL Addison Ooms, LB Jordan Kunaszyk, S Ashlyn Davis
Lost baggage: DL James Looney, LB Devante Downs, K Matt Anderson
Flight plan: Gone are the days of Aaron Rodgers and Jared Goff, and the Bears now have something called a Ross Bowers behind center. Bowers beat out Chase Forrest last year and threw for more than 3,000 yards with 18 touchdowns and 12 picks, but he didn't set the world on fire like some Cal fans are used to. But with eight top targets returning, including Wharton and Noa, Bowers is in line for a leap.
Ground crew: After totaling just over 1,500 yards as a team last year - or a few good games for Khalil Tate and Co. - the Bears need to reinvigorate their ground game. Returning their best offensive player helps, as Laird had 1,127 yards and eight touchdowns. Feed him the rock enough, and those numbers double.
Cloud 9: The Bears make up for narrow losses that plagued them in 2017 (a 1-point loss to Arizona and two 3-point losses to UCLA and Stanford) and those prove the difference in improving from five to eight wins. Wilcox starts to build some major buzz heading into 2019 and sets up a major showdown with mentor Chris Wilcox.