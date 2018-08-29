Last year: Fifth in Pac-12 North (5-7, 2-7 Pac-12)
This week: North Carolina, 1 p.m. Saturday
Analysis: If there is one program our panel can agree is poised to make a leap in the Pac-12 this year, it's Justin Wilcox's Golden Bears. Cal has had only one winning season in the past six, and Wilcox expects to make it two out of seven with newly-minted starting quarterback Ross Bowers. Wilcox talked up Bowers' development and improvement in decision-making on a conference call Tuesday. To help, Cal has the feet senior Patrick Laird, who's a sneaky pick to threaten Love for the conference rushing title. Wlicox's team could turn some heads this year, especially with a favorable schedule including home games with Washington, Oregon and Stanford.