The Star recently announced it would no longer run Erik Agard’s weekly crossword puzzles in Thursday’s Caliente section.
The Star had no intention of discontinuing Agard’s crossword puzzles; however, he decided to step away from creating this specific crossword puzzle for the time being.
However, we’re hoping some of our new puzzle offerings pique your interest. Again, we’re testing four new puzzles: Two will run each week for the next eight weeks, ending on Nov. 8. After that, editors at the Star will use reader feedback to determine which puzzles will continue to run.
We also run two daily crossword puzzles on the comics page, as well as two crosswords in the Sunday paper, including the New York Times crossword puzzle in the Home + Life section. We hope you will continue to enjoy those.
We welcome you to share your thoughts about our new puzzle offerings by completing this quick survey: tucson.com/calientepuzzles
INSTRUCTIONS:
Battleship
Battleship puzzles are a single-player version of the game many of us played as kids. The object of the puzzle is to discover where all ships are located by logically deducing the location of each ship.
Each Battleship puzzle consists of a 10x10 grid representing an ocean containing a hidden fleet of 10 known ships, which may be oriented horizontally or vertically within the grid. Each puzzle contains one battleship, two cruisers, three destroyers and four submarines (pictured at the bottom of the below puzzle.) Submarines consist of a single round segment, destroyers have two end segments, cruisers have two end segments and a middle segment, and the battleship is constructed of two end segments and two middle segments. Any remaining squares in the grid contain water segments, which are shown as a symbol of water or as an “X”.
The numbers on the right and on the bottom of the grid indicate how many squares in the corresponding row and column are occupied by ship segments. Some squares contain given ship or water segments to help start the puzzle.
No two battleships are right next to each other, so each square containing a ship segment can’t be touching another square containing a ship segment, even diagonally.
Solutions are on Page 2.
Wuzzles
Wuzzles, also known as rebus puzzles, are word puzzles that contain clues in the form of words, letters, figures and/or symbols positioned in a way to represent a well-known or commonly used word or phrase. The trick to solving a Wuzzle is to figure out their missing “concept.”
Combining the clues, including the layout and the placement of the word, will help you solve the puzzle.
Examples:
Noon Good
Answer: Good afternoon
Pol4icy
Answer: Foreign policy
Solutions are inverted at the bottom of the puzzle