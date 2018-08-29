Last year: Fifth in Pac-12 North (5-7, 2-7 Pac-12)
This week: North Carolina, 1 p.m. Saturday
Analysis: If there is one program our panel can agree is poised to make a leap in the Pac-12 this year, it's Justin Wilcox's Golden Bears of California. Cal has had only one winning season in the past six seasons, and Wilcox expects to make it two out of seven with newly-minted starter Ross Bowers. Wilcox talked up Bowers' development and improvement in decision-making on a conference call Tuesday. To help, Cal has the feet senior Patrick Laird, who's a sneaky pick to threaten Stanford's Bryce Love for the conference rushing title. Wlicox's team could turn some heads this year, especially with a favorable schedule including home games with Washington, Oregon and Stanford.