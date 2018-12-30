Record: 5-7
NET: 167
Kenpom: 196
Sagarin: 172
Worst loss: 76-59 to Yale at Shanghai, China, on Nov. 9.
Best win: 89-83 over San Diego State at home on Dec. 8.
Storyline: After the second-worst season in school history (8-24 overall and 2-16 in the Pac-12), Bears are slightly improved thanks in part to Boise State transfer Paris Austin and freshmen Matt Bradley and Andre Kelly.
Redeeming quality: Austin averages 34.7 minutes a game at point guard and still hangs on to the ball, posing the Pac-12’s best assist-turnover ratio (2.6-1).
Number: 305 – Cal’s national ranking in defensive efficiency, with opponents shooting 39.5 percent from 3-point range and 55.7 percent from inside the arc.
Projection: Bears might win another game or two this season but that doesn’t mean they’ll move up.
He said it: “I think we’re making strides in the right direction.”
— Cal coach Wyking Jones