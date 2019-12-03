Performing arts organizations take note: It’s time to get your spring schedules to the Star if you want to be considered for inclusion in Caliente’s annual Spring Arts preview.
Please submit events to the Arizona Daily Star’s online calendar at Tucson.com/calendar. The deadline to submit events for consideration is Dec. 13.
And if you have relevant photos, attach them to your information in the calendar. Be sure to tell us who is in the photo and to whom we should give credit. The image should be saved as a JPEG file at high quality — 10 inches on the long side at a resolution of 200 dpi. Be aware that text and email apps on smart phones are often set to reduce the size and quality of the original images so they can be sent more easily. We want the original image, or something as close to it as possible.