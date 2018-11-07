Except for the lamentable 2007-08 season under Kevin O’Neill, the UA hasn’t finished under .500 in conference basketball since going 8-10 in Lute Olson’s first season, 1983-84. This year figures to be a struggle to reach 9-9, and here are three reasons why:
1. The UA seems likely to be a road underdog in seven games: Oregon, Oregon State, UCLA, USC, Colorado, Utah and ASU. That would be seven losses.
2. Arizona doesn’t play Washington State in Pullman. Along with a roadie at Cal, that’s a walk-over road win you can put in the bank.
3. In the last 20 years, Arizona has only gone undefeated at McKale Center three times — in 2011, 2014 and 2015. Those UA teams all reached the NCAA’s Elite Eight. It takes something special to survive the nine league home games, and this year Arizona is in a transition mode. If the Wildcats can go 7-2 in Pac-12 home games, it might be considered a good run. Thus, 9-9 might be a reasonably good finish.