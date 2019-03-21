Former McDonald’s All-American and UA freshman Cate Reese dominated Idaho State in both matchups this season, recording a double-double in each contest. In the first matchup on Nov. 9, Reese scored 21 points and grabbed 10 rebounds. She nearly duplicated that effort on Thursday, with 20 points on 60 percent shooting. She was a perfect 8 for 8 from the free-throw line. It was Reese’s sixth double-double of the season; the last Wildcat to have at least five in a season was Davellyn White in 2012-13.