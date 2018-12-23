In 2019, Arizona’s athletic department will complete its 30-year mortgage on the press box, sky boxes and loge suites built in 1989.
It will begin decades of payments for $25 million of improvements to Arizona Stadium, and another $16 million for the imposing Cole and Jeannie Davis Indoor Sports Center.
It is in the infancy of paying off the $72 million Lowell-Stevens Football Facility.
So you ask: After $113 million of football projects in recent years, how much closer is Arizona to the Rose Bowl?
Will this football dream, this New Year’s Day in Pasadena, happen in your lifetime? Are the Wildcats getting closer, or is Kevin Sumlin’s recruiting Class of 2019 destined to be nothing more than part of a few 7-6 or 8-5 teams, at best?
You might be surprised that the composition of Washington’s Rose Bowl team — the Pac-12’s leading football program — is not out of Arizona’s reach.
The 2018 Huskies starting lineup is built this way:
- Five starters from No. 36-ranked recruiting class of 2014.
- Eight starters from No. 30-ranked recruiting class of 2015.
- Six starters from No. 37-ranked recruiting class of 2016.
- Three starters from No. 23-ranked recruiting class of 2017.
Nor are the Huskies star-heavy. When they play Ohio State in the Rose Bowl, Washington will start 13 three-star recruits and three two-star prospects.
Isn’t that within Arizona’s range? Or is that fool’s gold?
On signing day last week, Arizona receivers coach Taylor Mazzone described four-star receiver Boobie Curry of Texas as a “physical, explosive playmaker who will give defenses mismatches. His work ethic and passion will make an instant impact on our program.”
Sounds a lot like what UA coaches said about Rob Gronkowski, Class of 2007.
Alas, the oft-injured Gronk started just 19 games at Arizona and the Wildcats went 13-12.
Now, a decade later, the Wildcats are essentially starting over. Washington? In Gronk’s last year in Arizona’s starting lineup, the Huskies went 0-12.
So maybe there’s hope after all.