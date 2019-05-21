Last weekend in the NCAA Regionals at Hillenbrand Stadium, Auburn coach Mickey Dean chose not to wear traditional coaching gear. He wore slacks, or at least what looked like a pair of Dockers. I wondered: Is he going bowling?
Hillenbrand Stadium is historic for a lot of reasons, from eight NCAA championships to the greatness of Jennie Finch, but the first time Arizona bumped the needle into national consciousness it was more for fashion and style than softball.
About 30 years ago, Mike Candrea chose to outfit his Arizona softball team in full-blown baseball uniforms. Nobody had done that. College softball teams of the 1980s and early 1990s always wore distinctive softball gear — which meant shorts.
Candrea got rid of the shorts. His teams got dirty, sliding head first into second base, or even home plate, and it changed the way the game was played.
Nobody wears shorts any more. At Tuesday’s practice, every Arizona player wore full uniforms. Dressed for success, right?