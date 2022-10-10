 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Can't Buy Me Love

  Updated

Davis-Monthan Air Force Base's Aircraft Boneyard on Oct. 17, 2019.

Can't Buy Me Love (1987)

Tucson locations: Davis-Monthan Air Force Base boneyard, Scoops on Speedway, a house on North Hill Farm Drive, a house on North Christmas Avenue, The Loft Cinema, Pima Air and Space Museum, Tucson High School, Tucson Mall, Arcade on Speedway, Speedway boulevard, Winterhaven neighborhood, Hill Farm

Patrick Dempsey, Amanda Peterson, Courtney Gains

Comedy, drama, romance: An outcast pays the most popular girl in school to be his girlfriend for a month.

Box office gross: $31.62 million

Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991. 

