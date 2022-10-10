Can't Buy Me Love (1987)
Tucson locations: Davis-Monthan Air Force Base boneyard, Scoops on Speedway, a house on North Hill Farm Drive, a house on North Christmas Avenue, The Loft Cinema, Pima Air and Space Museum, Tucson High School, Tucson Mall, Arcade on Speedway, Speedway boulevard, Winterhaven neighborhood, Hill Farm
Patrick Dempsey, Amanda Peterson, Courtney Gains
Comedy, drama, romance: An outcast pays the most popular girl in school to be his girlfriend for a month.
Box office gross: $31.62 million
