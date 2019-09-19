Location: 125 W. Yavapai Road
What to expect: CDO managed a 21-0 win in a rising rivalry game against Pusch Ridge Christian last week, and the Dorados are rolling even without their best player, injured running back Stevie Rocker. Fortunately, CDO has Gavin Davis as Rocker’s replacement, and the senior has 462 rushing yards, averaging 6.7 yards per carry. CDO should hold off another opponent and start the season 5-0 going into a bye week. After that,
Rocker is expected to be back in the lineup. Call it 30-8.