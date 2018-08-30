Where: 2525 S. Ironwood Drive, Apache Junction
Matchup: The Dorados’ game against Prescott was postponed until Sept. 21 due to weather. While they wait, CDO will take on an Apache Junction team that's the definition of a touch matchup. According to MaxPreps.com, CDO is ranked 96th in the state while Apache Junction is 97th. CDO can win if sophomore running back Stevie Rocker finds his way to rush for more than 150 yards. Rocker rushed for 173 yards and three touchdowns against Flowing Wells two weeks ago, but CDO’s inability to convert two-point conversions and extra points ultimately cost it the game. Rocker should put up numbers on Friday night, but how will quarterback Zach Eidenschink fare after completing 47 percent of his passes against Flowing Wells. If Eidenschink can command the offense similar and if Rocker does his thing, CDO will get its first win of the season. Expect a 30-28 win.