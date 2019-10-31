Location: 2730 N. Trekell Road, Casa Grande
What to expect: It’s a trap! Casa Grande’s offense scored 21 points at Salpointe Catholic earlier season, while CDO was shut out 35-0 by the Lancers. All of Casa Grande’s losses this season came against teams that will most likely be in the playoffs this year. Casa Grande sophomore quarterback Angel Flores has 1,612 yards with a 69% completion percentage. CDO is a talented team from top to bottom, but don’t be surprised if Casa Grande takes this down to the wire, because the Cougars are a team fighting for a playoff spot. It’s gonna be close, but the Dorados will get it done; call it 35-27.