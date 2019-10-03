Where: 4300 E. Sunrise Drive
What to expect: The Dorados survived. CDO went undefeated through the first half of the season without its best player, running back Stevie Rocker who was held out with an ankle injury. What did CDO miss in Rocker? His stats resemble his college offers from the UA, Cal, BYU and Nevada. As a sophomore in 2018, Rocker rushed for 1,163 yards and 12 touchdowns. How on earth could CDO still be undefeated without its best player available? Two words: Gavin Davis. The Pusch Ridge Christian transfer leads the team with 496 yards and was named the Star’s Player of the Week after rushing for 135 yards and five touchdowns against Flowing Wells. With Davis hitting his stride and Rocker back in the rotation this week, Catalina Foothills will get a first taste of one of the top running back duos in Southern Arizona. However, don’t sleep on the Falcons. Colgate University commit Will Parker, son of former UA and NFL offensive lineman Glenn Parker, switched from linebacker to quarterback and handed Pueblo its first loss of the season. This will be one of the top matchups across town, but we like CDO 38-27.