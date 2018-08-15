Where: 3725 N. Flowing Wells Road
What to expect: Elijah Carey was a one-man wrecking crew for CDO last season, rushing for 1,795 yards and 15 touchdowns. Ka'Deem Carey's little brother is gone, which leaves head coach Dustin Peace searching for his next offensive playmaker. Perhaps a quarterback? Senior Zach Eidenschink averaged 110.6 passing yards per game in 2017. With Carey out of the picture, expect Eidenschink to show off his arm more. And expect the Dorados to take care of business on the road, 38-20.