Location: 1050 N. Ruth St., Prescott
What to expect: No Stevie Rocker? No problem. CDO rolled over Flowing Wells 59-0 in last week’s season opener, and should do more of the same Friday. Senior two-way player Gavin Davis has kept the offense chugging along with Rocker out. Against Flowing Wells, Davis rushed 13 times for 135 yards and scored five touchdowns, which earned him Star player of the week honors. The Dorados only recorded 78 yards through the air; if they can implement more of the passing game, they’ll have a fun four-hour bus ride back to Oro Valley. CDO wins 35-17.