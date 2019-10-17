Location: 1545 E. Copper St.
What to expect: After Friday night, only one team in Southern Arizona will have an undefeated record. CDO is off to its best start since 2010, when Tucson legend Ka’Deem Carey was running the football. The Dorados looked impressive last week against Sahuaro, when — despite some costly turnovers — they were able to win 21-7. Friday’s game will come down to the running backs: Salpointe’s Texas-bound Bijan Robinson and CDO’s Stevie Rocker, who has offers from the UA, Cal and Nevada. Robinson needs three touchdowns to become the big-school (4A, 5A, 6A) career points and touchdowns leader. The Lancers haven’t lost a regular-season game in two years; don’t expect that streak to end Friday. Salpointe wins 42-27.