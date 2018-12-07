WASHINGTON — Here’s how area senators voted on major issues during the legislative week ending Dec. 7. The House conducted no votes.
Kathleen Kraninger, Consumer Finances Regulator: Voting 50-49, the Senate on Dec. 6 confirmed Kathleen L. Kraninger as director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. As a deputy to White House budget chief and CFPB acting director Mick Mulvaney, she has embraced the Trump administration’s dismantling of the Obama-era agency. A yes vote was to confirm the nominee.
Voting yes: Jon Kyl, R, Jeff Flake, R.
Bernard McNamee, Energy Regulator: Voting 50-49, the Senate on Dec. 6 confirmed Bernard L. McNamee, the Department of Energy’s policy chief, for seat on the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, which regulates the interstate transmission of electricity, natural gas and oil. In previous positions, McNamee, an attorney, represented utility firms in regulatory actions and worked for conservative interest groups. His nomination was disputed by Democrats over his record of promoting fossil fuels, downplaying clean energy, dismissing climate change and urging government subsidies of coal-fired and nuclear power plants on grounds of national security. A yes vote was to confirm the nominee.
Voting yes: Kyl, Flake.