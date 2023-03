Caps & Corks, 3830 W. River Rd., Ste 100

Caps & Corks will have green beer and Guinness pints for $4 all day.

Celebrations will also include Superstition Meadery free mead tasting, beginning at 5 p.m. Live music and Family Joint Pizzeria will have pizzas for sale with sweets by Kim’s Confections. More information on their Facebook page.