This new taproom on the northwest side of town offers 25 taps carrying a selection that includes local breweries, such as 1912 Brewing Co., Button Brew House, Borderlands Brewing Co., Pueblo Vida Brewing Co. and Crooked Tooth Brewing Co.
Launched by brothers Ty and Tad Hammett - and their wives - Elyse and Dulce, respectively, Caps & Corks joins several spots producing and/or selling craft beer on the northwest side of town, including Button Brew House, Casa Marana (an outpost of Casa Film Bar), Catalina Brewing, Growler's Taphouse and Serial Grillers on West River Road.